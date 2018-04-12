Head to Head Review: Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) versus Freescale Semiconductor (FSL)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) and Freescale Semiconductor (NYSE:FSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Freescale Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 1 3.25 Freescale Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.70%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Freescale Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Freescale Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 21.48% 26.17% 14.74% Freescale Semiconductor 7.14% N/A 10.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Freescale Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.39 billion 2.05 $298.01 million $2.21 13.05 Freescale Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Freescale Semiconductor.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Freescale Semiconductor on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, industrial, consumer, aerospace and defense, and others. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Freescale Semiconductor Company Profile

Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd. is a United States-based company, which provides microcontrollers and digital networking processors. The Company offers its product under various categories, including advanced reduced instruction set computer (RISC) machines (ARM) processors, such as QorIQ multicore processors; Power Architecture processors, such as integrated host processors; more processors, such as crypto coprocessors; analog and power management, such as drivers and switches; radio frequency (RF), such as digital front end processors; sensors, such as intelligent sensors and sensor hubs; wireless connectivity, and programs and technologies. The Company offers various applications, including basic rear view camera, EtherCAT, portable navigation devices, access and remote control, human machine interface (HMI), blood glucose monitors, and gas and water meter. Its software’s and tools include run-time software, software development tools and hardware development tools, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.