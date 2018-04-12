Greene King (OTCMKTS:GKNGY) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Financial Contrast

Greene King (OTCMKTS: GKNGY) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greene King and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene King 0 0 0 0 N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 5 23 8 0 2.08

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus price target of $339.32, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Greene King.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greene King and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene King $2.87 billion 0.79 $196.23 million $1.83 8.01 Chipotle Mexican Grill $4.48 billion 2.03 $176.25 million $6.60 49.25

Greene King has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chipotle Mexican Grill. Greene King is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Greene King has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greene King and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene King N/A N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 3.94% 13.44% 9.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Greene King pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Chipotle Mexican Grill does not pay a dividend. Greene King pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Greene King on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands segments. Its retail brands and formats include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands. In addition, Greene King plc engages in the employment, financing, pension trustee, and property businesses. It operates 2,924 pubs, restaurants, and hotels across England, Wales, and Scotland, including 1,769 retail pubs, restaurants, and hotels, and 1,155 tenanted, leased, and franchised pubs. Greene King plc was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Bury St Edmunds, the United Kingdom.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

