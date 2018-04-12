Head-To-Head Contrast: Epson (SEKEY) & Its Rivals

Epson (OTCMKTS: SEKEY) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Epson to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Epson and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Epson $9.14 billion $430.69 million 14.53 Epson Competitors $1.45 billion $9.02 million 19.46

Epson has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Epson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Epson and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epson 4.21% 8.78% 4.41% Epson Competitors -12.14% -13.08% -2.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Epson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Epson pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 31.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Epson has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epson’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Epson and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A Epson Competitors 136 732 1393 49 2.59

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Epson’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Epson has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Epson beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others. The company's Visual Communications segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3LCD projectors for business, education, and the home markets; high-temperature polysilicon TFT LCD panels for 3LCD projectors; and smart eyewear. Its Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches and watch movements; sensing systems and equipment; built-in sensors used in the personal health and sports fields, etc.; industrial robots and other production systems; and electronic devices. This segment also designs, manufactures, and sells electronic devices, such as crystal units, crystal oscillators, and quartz sensors for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications; and CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications, as well as provides metal powders and surface finishing services. Seiko Epson Corporation was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

