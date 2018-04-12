Comparing Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) & Silicon Labs (SLAB)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) and Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Labs has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Infineon Technologies and Silicon Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silicon Labs 0 1 8 0 2.89

Silicon Labs has a consensus target price of $105.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Silicon Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Labs is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Silicon Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 11.55% 18.08% 10.35% Silicon Labs 6.12% 11.11% 7.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Silicon Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $7.80 billion 3.83 $872.87 million $0.94 27.99 Silicon Labs $768.87 million 5.18 $47.09 million $2.35 39.26

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Labs. Infineon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Infineon Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Silicon Labs does not pay a dividend. Infineon Technologies pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Silicon Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Silicon Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silicon Labs beats Infineon Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based designer, developer and manufacturer of semiconductors and related system solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductors for use in automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductors for the conversion of electric energy in the medium to high power range. The Power Management & Multimarket segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductors for power supplies, as well as for mobile devices and cellular infrastructure. The Chip Card & Security segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets hardware-based security products for card applications and connected systems.

Silicon Labs Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company offers infrastructure products, such as timing devices; and multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices. Further, it provides access products, including ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for VoIP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. The company primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

