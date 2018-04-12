Head-To-Head Contrast: Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) vs. Its Rivals

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) is one of 230 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Investors Real Estate Trust to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Investors Real Estate Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Investors Real Estate Trust Competitors 1512 7764 8412 218 2.41

Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.84%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Real Estate Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $205.74 million $43.34 million 11.40 Investors Real Estate Trust Competitors $794.88 million $176.08 million 13.97

Investors Real Estate Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Investors Real Estate Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 82.22% -3.73% -1.33% Investors Real Estate Trust Competitors 23.79% 7.15% 2.68%

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 71.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Real Estate Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust competitors beat Investors Real Estate Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of multifamily apartment communities. As of January 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 89 multifamily properties consisting of 13,786 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

