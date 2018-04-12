Head-To-Head Survey: CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) and Murphy Oil (MUR)

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Midstream Partners 48.53% 15.38% 12.36% Murphy Oil -14.31% -0.45% -0.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNX Midstream Partners and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Midstream Partners 0 3 5 0 2.63 Murphy Oil 1 8 3 0 2.17

CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 30.52%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $32.18, suggesting a potential upside of 12.29%. Given CNX Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Midstream Partners is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and Murphy Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Midstream Partners $233.85 million 4.92 $114.99 million $1.72 10.52 Murphy Oil $2.23 billion 2.22 -$311.78 million ($0.13) -220.46

CNX Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil pays out -769.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners beats Murphy Oil on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids around the world. This business maintains upstream operating offices in several locations around the world, including Houston, Texas, Calgary, Alberta, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. As of December 31, 2016, Murphy’s principal exploration and production activities were conducted in the United States by Murphy Exploration & Production Company-USA (Murphy Expro USA), in Malaysia, Australia, Brunei, and Vietnam by Murphy Exploration & Production Company-International (Murphy Expro International) and its subsidiaries, and in Western Canada.

