Analyzing Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) and Its Competitors

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS: PURE) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pure Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Pure Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Pure Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Bioscience -460.07% -260.04% -168.32% Pure Bioscience Competitors -43.96% 649.55% -14.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pure Bioscience and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Bioscience $1.83 million -$6.26 million -6.70 Pure Bioscience Competitors $970.30 million $25.32 million 1.20

Pure Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pure Bioscience. Pure Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pure Bioscience and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Bioscience Competitors 31 169 188 7 2.43

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Pure Bioscience’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pure Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Bioscience has a beta of -1.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pure Bioscience competitors beat Pure Bioscience on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pure Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds. The company offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a antimicrobial food processing aid for use in poultry processing and produce processing; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate used to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate used to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial solution used against bacteria, viruses, yeast, and molds. It sells its products to distributors and end users. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in El Cajon, California.

