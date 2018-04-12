Head to Head Contrast: Twin Disc (TWIN) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Twin Disc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Twin Disc has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Twin Disc and Illinois Tool Works, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Illinois Tool Works 0 9 7 1 2.53

Twin Disc presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus target price of $176.81, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Twin Disc’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than Illinois Tool Works.

Dividends

Illinois Tool Works pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Twin Disc does not pay a dividend. Illinois Tool Works pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twin Disc and Illinois Tool Works’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc $168.18 million 1.50 -$6.29 million ($0.41) -53.22 Illinois Tool Works $14.31 billion 3.71 $1.69 billion $6.59 23.60

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc. Twin Disc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illinois Tool Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Disc and Illinois Tool Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc -0.70% 2.92% 1.69% Illinois Tool Works 11.79% 48.42% 14.17%

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Twin Disc on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions. The Welding segment produces welding equipment, consumables and accessories for industrial and commercial applications. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment supplies engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment produces beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

