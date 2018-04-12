Allegheny Technologies (ATI) vs. Nexa Resources (NEXA) Critical Analysis

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Allegheny Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allegheny Technologies and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegheny Technologies 1 2 6 0 2.56 Nexa Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00

Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $28.89, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.57%. Given Nexa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Allegheny Technologies.

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Allegheny Technologies does not pay a dividend. Nexa Resources pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Allegheny Technologies and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegheny Technologies -2.61% 3.47% 1.06% Nexa Resources 6.75% 5.81% 2.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegheny Technologies and Nexa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegheny Technologies $3.53 billion 0.90 -$91.89 million $0.48 52.31 Nexa Resources $2.45 billion 0.77 $126.88 million $1.42 11.74

Nexa Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allegheny Technologies. Nexa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegheny Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Allegheny Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts. This segment serves aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets. The Flat-Rolled Products segment provides stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various product forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and Precision Rolled Strip products. This segment serves various markets, such as chemical and hydrocarbon processing, automotive, aerospace and defense, food processing equipment and appliances, construction and mining, electronics, communication equipment, and computers. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.