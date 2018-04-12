Head-To-Head Review: Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) & Huaneng Power International (HNP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -852.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huaneng Power International pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Huaneng Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.67 billion 2.09 -$4.00 million ($0.23) -134.70 Huaneng Power International $22.56 billion 0.43 $233.81 million $3.23 7.87

Huaneng Power International has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 1.85% 0.40% 0.18% Huaneng Power International 1.22% 1.72% 0.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 9 5 0 2.36 Huaneng Power International 1 1 3 0 2.40

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus price target of $36.28, suggesting a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., an independent power producer, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; loading warehousing and conveying services; port development and construction, coal mixture, and machinery leasing and repair services; installation of cold energy instrumentation; and thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the development of new energy distribution of coal and coal products; installation and maintenance of power equipment; water supply services; construction and operation of heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; and port management, cargo loading, and water transport material supply. Further, it is involved in the real estate development, leasing, and agency services; production and sale of mineral water; and aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. As of March 31, 2017, the company had controlled generating capacity of 101,270 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 89,486 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.