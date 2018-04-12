Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) & Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Head to Head Survey

Umpqua (NASDAQ: UMPQ) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Umpqua and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 1 5 3 0 2.22 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Umpqua currently has a consensus target price of $21.89, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Umpqua’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Umpqua has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 20.30% 5.92% 0.93% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 24.47% 9.67% 1.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Umpqua pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.22 billion 3.93 $246.01 million $1.07 20.29 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $51.98 million 7.24 $12.72 million $1.38 29.40

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for business and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, small business administration program financing, and residential mortgage loans, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; broker dealer and investment advisory services; and technology-based services that include remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit program, ATM, interactive product kiosks, and Website services. The company serves small businesses, middle market, and large commercial customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2017, it operated commercial banking centers in 333 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2018, the company operated through 25 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

