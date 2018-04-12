Head to Head Review: TESSCO Technologies (TESS) versus Ituran (ITRN)

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) and Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and Ituran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies 0.57% 3.43% 1.96% Ituran 18.36% 34.76% 21.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and Ituran’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies $533.29 million 0.33 $1.44 million $0.23 91.52 Ituran $238.52 million 2.84 $43.79 million $2.09 15.43

Ituran has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TESSCO Technologies. Ituran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TESSCO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Ituran shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TESSCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ituran pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TESSCO Technologies pays out 347.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ituran pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TESSCO Technologies and Ituran, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ituran 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ituran has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Ituran’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ituran is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

Summary

Ituran beats TESSCO Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About Ituran

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

