Head-To-Head Survey: Addus HomeCare (ADUS) & Chemed (CHE)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Chemed pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Addus HomeCare does not pay a dividend. Chemed pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemed has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Addus HomeCare has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemed has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Addus HomeCare and Chemed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus HomeCare 0 1 2 0 2.67 Chemed 0 2 1 0 2.33

Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.44%. Chemed has a consensus price target of $266.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.56%. Given Chemed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemed is more favorable than Addus HomeCare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Chemed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus HomeCare 3.20% 9.95% 6.57% Chemed 5.89% 30.04% 16.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Chemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus HomeCare $425.71 million 1.48 $13.60 million $1.45 37.38 Chemed $1.67 billion 2.77 $98.17 million $5.36 53.21

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Addus HomeCare. Addus HomeCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chemed beats Addus HomeCare on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2017, the company served consumers through 116 offices located in 24 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers. VITAS is the provider of hospice services in an industry dominated primarily by small, non-profit, community-based hospices. VITAS provides hospice care to Medicare beneficiaries participating in these managed care programs. A portion of its VITAS business is operated in the state of Florida. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration and other related services to both residential and commercial customers.

