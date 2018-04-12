Contrasting Berry Global Group (BERY) and UFP Technologies (UFPT)

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Global Group and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 6.13% 47.10% 5.18% UFP Technologies 6.23% 7.70% 6.82%

Risk and Volatility

Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berry Global Group and UFP Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $7.10 billion 1.03 $340.00 million $3.07 18.06 UFP Technologies $147.84 million 1.57 $9.21 million $1.25 25.44

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. Berry Global Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berry Global Group and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 UFP Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry Global Group currently has a consensus price target of $68.30, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats UFP Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films. The company also provides components for baby diapers and other absorbent hygiene products, feminine hygiene products, medical garment materials, substrates for dryer sheets, household cleaning wipes, filters, protective house wraps, and specialty agriculture and industrial products; components for adult incontinence, surgical drapes, face masks, corrosion protection, cable wrap, geosynthetics, and specialty filtration products; and a range of products for baby care, infection prevention, and food and household packaging. In addition, it offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups and lids; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company primarily serves healthcare, personal care, and food and beverage markets through direct sales force and distributors in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies. The Company’s raw materials consist of polyethylene and polyurethane foams, sheet plastics, pulp fiber, cross-linked polyethylene and reticulated polyurethane foams, fabric and foam laminates, and natural fiber materials. The Company converts these materials to provide customers various solutions, including automotive interior trim, medical device components, disposable wound care components, military uniform and gear components, athletic padding, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, and cushion packaging for their products.

