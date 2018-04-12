Corvus Gold (CORVF) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS: CORVF) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Corvus Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -98.39% -91.93% Corvus Gold Competitors -8.65% 3.68% 2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold Competitors 420 1734 1622 67 2.35

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Corvus Gold’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A -$4.99 million N/A Corvus Gold Competitors $1.40 billion $84.66 million 46.31

Corvus Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Corvus Gold competitors beat Corvus Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper projects. Its principal property includes the North Bullfrog project consisting of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in the Bullfrog Hills of northwestern Nye County, Nevada. Corvus Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

