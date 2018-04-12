Head to Head Survey: E.ON (EONGY) vs. Its Competitors

E.ON (OTCMKTS: EONGY) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare E.ON to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

E.ON has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.ON’s peers have a beta of 0.15, indicating that their average share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E.ON and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio E.ON $42.91 billion $4.44 billion 21.73 E.ON Competitors $8.66 billion $955.71 million 16.40

E.ON has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. E.ON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for E.ON and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.ON 0 1 3 0 2.75 E.ON Competitors 228 1232 921 7 2.30

As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 9.24%. Given E.ON’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E.ON has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares E.ON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.ON 10.34% 23.78% 2.18% E.ON Competitors 9.01% 8.98% 2.33%

Dividends

E.ON pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. E.ON pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 66.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of E.ON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

E.ON beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About E.ON

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities. It also plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, including onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others. In addition, the company offers energy consulting, efficiency, generation, and management solutions; heat pumping and energy storage solutions; charging infrastructure facility for e-mobility; metering services; e-mobility services for communities; and natural gas mobility solutions for municipalities and vehicle fleets, as well as operates combined heat and power, renewable, and bio-methane plants. Further, it provides SmartSim, a digital solution for gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; and GasCalc, a softwarethat calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties, as well as solar panels and batteries. The company serves 21.1 million customers with power, gas, heat, and energy solutions. Its generating capacity consists of 4,176 megawatts. The company has a strategic partnership with Nissan to explore opportunities on pilot activities and commercial offers related to electric vehicles charging, vehicle-to-grid services, and grid integration, as well as decentralized energy generation and storage solutions. E.ON SE was founded in 1923 and is based in Essen, Germany.

