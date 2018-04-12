Head to Head Survey: Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) and Cott (COT)

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE: AKO.B) and Cott (NYSE:COT) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Embotelladora Andina has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cott has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Embotelladora Andina shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cott shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and Cott’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina $2.85 billion 0.83 $176.75 million $1.15 26.21 Cott $2.27 billion 0.91 -$1.40 million $0.07 211.57

Embotelladora Andina has higher revenue and earnings than Cott. Embotelladora Andina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cott pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Embotelladora Andina pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cott pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Embotelladora Andina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and Cott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina 6.40% 14.25% 5.61% Cott -0.05% 0.23% 0.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Embotelladora Andina and Cott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cott 0 4 4 0 2.50

Embotelladora Andina presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.05%. Cott has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Cott’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cott is more favorable than Embotelladora Andina.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina beats Cott on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Embotelladora Andina Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company. The Company produces, markets and distributes the Coca-Cola trademark beverages and brands licensed from third-parties throughout its franchise territories. It manufactures polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles primarily for its own use in the packaging of Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile and Argentina. In Brazil, it produces tea and juices for Leao Alimentos e Industria Ltda. It also distributes non-carbonated beverages in Brazil, such as tea, fruit juices, energy drinks, sport drinks and waters. It distributes beer in Brazil under the brands Amstel, Bavaria, Birra Moretti, Dos Equis (XX), Edelweiss, Heineken and Kaiser.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water. It provides its services to residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. The company serves approximately 2.4 million customers or delivery points through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. Cott Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

