Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) versus Discovery Communications (DISCK) Head to Head Review

Liberty Media (NASDAQ: FWONK) and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media and Discovery Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media $1.78 billion 3.86 $255.00 million $1.21 24.66 Discovery Communications $6.87 billion 1.14 -$337.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Discovery Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liberty Media and Discovery Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media 0 2 3 0 2.60 Discovery Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00

Liberty Media currently has a consensus target price of $42.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.09%. Discovery Communications has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.12%. Given Liberty Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liberty Media is more favorable than Discovery Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Liberty Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Discovery Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Discovery Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media and Discovery Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media 14.30% N/A N/A Discovery Communications -4.90% 21.68% 5.92%

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Media has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery Communications has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Media beats Discovery Communications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc. (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S. Networks, which consists principally of domestic television networks and digital content services; International Networks, consisting primarily of international television networks and digital content services, and Education and Other, which consists principally of curriculum-based product and service offerings, and production studios. The Company’s portfolio of networks includes television brands, such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Velocity (known as Turbo outside of the United States) and Eurosport. It is also engaged in extending content distribution across various platforms, including brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks and online streaming.

