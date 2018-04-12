Critical Survey: Memorial Production Partners (MEMP) and LRR Energy (LRE)

LRR Energy (NYSE: LRE) and Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ:MEMP) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Memorial Production Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Memorial Production Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LRR Energy and Memorial Production Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRR Energy -208.41% -34.35% -17.42% Memorial Production Partners -395.31% -496.55% -58.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LRR Energy and Memorial Production Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRR Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Memorial Production Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Memorial Production Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 46.2%. LRR Energy does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LRR Energy and Memorial Production Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRR Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Memorial Production Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

About LRR Energy

LRR Energy, L.P. (LRR Energy) operates, acquires, exploits and develops producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s properties consist of onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its oil and natural gas properties include the Permian Basin region in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and East Texas, and the Gulf Coast region in Texas. As of December 31, 2014, the Company’s total estimated proved reserves were approximately 33.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which approximately 88% were proved developed reserves (approximately 73% proved developed producing and approximately 15% proved developed non-producing). The Company’s general partner is LRE GP, LLC.

About Memorial Production Partners

Memorial Production Partners LP (the Partnership) owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Partnership is owned by its limited partners and general partner. Its general partner is responsible for managing all of the Partnership’s operations and activities. The Partnership operates in the acquisition, exploitation, development and production of oil and natural gas properties segment. Its business activities are conducted through Memorial Production Operating LLC (OLLC) and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its assets consist primarily of producing oil and natural gas properties, and are located in East Texas/Louisiana, Rockies, Offshore Southern California, Permian Basin and South Texas. Most of its oil and natural gas properties are located in oil and natural gas reservoirs with geologic characteristics and production profiles and capital requirements.

