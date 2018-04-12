Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) versus 1st Century Bancshares (FCTY) Head to Head Survey

1st Century Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCTY) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. 1st Century Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Century Bancshares and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Century Bancshares 3.91% 1.67% 0.15% Old Second Bancorp 12.85% 7.82% 0.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Century Bancshares and Old Second Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Century Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Old Second Bancorp $117.87 million 3.54 $15.13 million $0.53 26.51

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Century Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1st Century Bancshares and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Century Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Second Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.81%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Century Bancshares.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats 1st Century Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Century Bancshares

1st Century Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for 1st Century Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank’s primary focus is relationship banking to family and middle market businesses, professional service firms, and high net worth individuals, real estate investors and entrepreneurs. It offers various loan products, including business and personal lines of credit and term loans; tenant improvement and equipment financing; bridge and specific purpose loans; commercial, industrial, multi-family residential real estate lending; personal home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards for business and personal use. Its deposit products include business checking, money market and certificates of deposit; personal checking, money market and certificates of deposits; attorney-client trust accounts, trust accounts, and cash management. Its loan and deposit activities are based in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking. In addition, the company provides safe deposit services; trust services; wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, it offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. The company provides its financial services through its 25 banking locations located in Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, DuPage, LaSalle, Will, and Cook counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

