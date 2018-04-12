Contrasting Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) and CalAmp (CAMP)

CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) and Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CalAmp and Orbotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 0 2 6 0 2.75 Orbotech 0 5 4 0 2.44

CalAmp presently has a consensus target price of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. Orbotech has a consensus target price of $54.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.20%. Given CalAmp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Orbotech.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp and Orbotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp 5.00% 19.20% 7.92% Orbotech 14.69% 15.98% 11.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Orbotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Orbotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CalAmp and Orbotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $351.10 million 2.33 -$7.90 million $0.87 26.34 Orbotech $900.86 million 3.32 $132.38 million $2.74 22.55

Orbotech has higher revenue and earnings than CalAmp. Orbotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CalAmp has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbotech has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orbotech beats CalAmp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software. The company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services direct imaging, automated optical inspection (AOI), automated optical shaping, via formation laser drilling tools, additive printing solutions, and other production systems used in the manufacture of PCBs; AOI, test, repair, and process monitoring systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs; and etch, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and molecular vapor deposition equipment used in the manufacture of SDs, such as micro-electro-mechanical systems, advanced semiconductor packaging, power and radio frequency devices, and high brightness light emitting diode devices. It is also involved in the research, development, and marketing of products for the deposition of thin film coating of various materials on crystalline silicon photovoltaic wafers for solar energy panels. In addition, the company develops and markets check processing and healthcare payments automation solutions to banks, financial, and other payment processing institutions and healthcare providers through system integrators and solution providers. The company was formerly known as Optrotech Ltd. and changed its name to Orbotech Ltd. as a result of its merger with Orbot Systems Ltd. in October 1992. Orbotech Ltd. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

