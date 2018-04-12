Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Research Frontiers to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Research Frontiers and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Frontiers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Research Frontiers Competitors 71 277 572 9 2.56

Research Frontiers currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Research Frontiers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Research Frontiers is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Frontiers and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers $1.51 million -$2.41 million -10.20 Research Frontiers Competitors $172.04 million $8.49 million 5.56

Research Frontiers’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Research Frontiers. Research Frontiers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Research Frontiers has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers’ competitors have a beta of 1.82, meaning that their average share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Research Frontiers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Research Frontiers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Research Frontiers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers -160.08% -73.60% -65.73% Research Frontiers Competitors -139.67% -94.16% -61.27%

Summary

Research Frontiers competitors beat Research Frontiers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

