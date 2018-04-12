Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. 194,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,159. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3,067.99, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $499.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $67,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 786,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,677,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

