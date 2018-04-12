Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) CEO Sells $2,034,729.00 in Stock

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CEO Scott D. Peters sold 77,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $2,034,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE HTA opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5,353.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.07 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/healthcare-trust-of-america-inc-hta-ceo-sells-2034729-00-in-stock.html.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.