TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $26.07 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,814 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,686,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,039,000 after purchasing an additional 567,817 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,331,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,434,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,966,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,808,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,803 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 77,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $2,034,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $5,353.83, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.22). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $173.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.07 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

