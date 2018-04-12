Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Stake Decreased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 1,592,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,261.63, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.20. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.22). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $173.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.07 million. sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 77,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $2,034,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

