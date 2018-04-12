Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Healthcare Trust Of America has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust Of America has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

HTA opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $5,353.83, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.22). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $173.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.07 million. equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 77,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $2,034,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (HTA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/healthcare-trust-of-america-inc-hta-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-31-on-april-10th-updated-updated.html.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.