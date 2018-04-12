Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Healthequity’s FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

HQY stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.24. 420,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,890.57, a PE ratio of 118.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. research analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,652 shares in the company, valued at $917,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $60,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $578,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,581 shares of company stock worth $39,508,893. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Healthequity during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Healthequity by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/healthequity-hqy-given-new-68-00-price-target-at-oppenheimer-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.