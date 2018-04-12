Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $15.97 Million in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,974,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,035,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289,552 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after buying an additional 5,494,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 74.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,798,000 after buying an additional 4,294,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after buying an additional 2,790,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,727,000 after buying an additional 1,993,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88,931.55, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

