Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for Hecla Mining (HL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HL. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.14.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,707. The company has a market capitalization of $1,445.82, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 155.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.86. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 154,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

