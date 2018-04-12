Hedge (CRYPTO:HDG) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Hedge has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $93.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedge token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00024331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Hedge has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00817118 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174591 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00062090 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

Hedge was first traded on October 16th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedge is www.hedge-crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hedge platform provides users with hedge intruments designed for the cryptocurrency market. crowdsale supporters, technology evangelists, and crypto investors to manage their portfolios according to preferred risk exposure. The HDG is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay fees within the platform. This token runs on a buy-back program. “

Hedge Token Trading

Hedge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Hedge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedge must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

