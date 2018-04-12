HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €60.00 by UBS

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €60.00 ($74.07) price objective by investment analysts at UBS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. equinet set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($71.60) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €53.00 ($65.43) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.26 ($68.23).

Shares of ETR:HLE traded up €0.45 ($0.56) on Wednesday, hitting €54.55 ($67.35). 67,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €39.08 ($48.25) and a one year high of €59.10 ($72.96).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hella-gmbh-60-00-price-target-by-ubs-analysts-updated.html.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.