HempCoin (HMP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $152.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:HMP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $104,413.00 and $152.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00716402 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006714 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000680 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001811 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00099017 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00030370 BTC.

About HempCoin

HMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 2,856,645,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,645,470 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

