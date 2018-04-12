Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) PT Set at €109.00 by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €109.00 ($134.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($153.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cfra set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €123.30 ($152.22) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.46 ($149.95).

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded up €0.60 ($0.74) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €103.80 ($128.15). The stock had a trading volume of 535,493 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($160.06).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

