Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a €109.00 ($134.57) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Commerzbank set a €144.00 ($177.78) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.46 ($149.95).

HEN3 stock opened at €103.20 ($127.41) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a one year high of €129.65 ($160.06).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Warburg Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/henkel-ag-135-00-price-target-at-warburg-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.