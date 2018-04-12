Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSIC. Stephens started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of HSIC opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10,318.43, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $93.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

