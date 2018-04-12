Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,816,414 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 17,167,594 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,937,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Leerink Swann set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10,318.43, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

