Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 47,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $158.89 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $178.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $39,800.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $651.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,750 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,406,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 3,438 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $554,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,632.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,897 shares of company stock worth $54,447,919 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

