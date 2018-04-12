Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Archrock worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray raised Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.54, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.92. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $13.55.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.88 million. Archrock had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 2.39%. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

