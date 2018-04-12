Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2,385.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $107.79 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $104.58 and a 12-month high of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38,002.54, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 427.79% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

