Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 156,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 177,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,732,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 264,815 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4,304.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $412.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.67 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 81.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQN. ValuEngine downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-reduces-position-in-algonquin-power-utilities-corp-aqn-updated-updated.html.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.