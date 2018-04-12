Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.31 Million in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 984.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,003.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.88. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.80 million. equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Eagle Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.25 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-takes-position-in-eagle-bancorp-inc-egbn-updated-updated.html.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.