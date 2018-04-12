Heritage Financial Group (NASDAQ:HBOS) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.28

Press coverage about Heritage Financial Group (NASDAQ:HBOS) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heritage Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.1968828928559 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of HBOS remained flat at $$30.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Heritage Financial Group has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/heritage-financial-group-hbos-earning-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Heritage Financial Group

Heritage Financial Group, Inc (Heritage) is a bank holding company. Heritage conducts commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage banking and wealth management activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, HeritageBank of the South (the Bank). As of December 31, 2014, the Bank operated in Georgia, Florida and Alabama through 36 banking locations, 21 mortgage offices, and 5 investment offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.