Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRTG. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 126,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,584. The company has a market cap of $427.62, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. Heritage Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Bruce Lucas purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $99,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

