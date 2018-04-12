Dana Whitaker Acquires 856 Shares of Heritage NOLA (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock

Heritage NOLA (OTCMKTS:HRGG) EVP Dana Whitaker acquired 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $10,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HRGG stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Heritage NOLA has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $12.52.

About Heritage NOLA

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc, (the Bank) is the holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany. Heritage Bank of St. Tammany is a federal mutual savings association operating under the name St. Tammany Homestead Savings and Loan Association. Its business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

