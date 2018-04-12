Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Share Price

News headlines about The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Hershey earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3906197756507 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

HSY stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20,176.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $95.10 and a 12 month high of $116.49.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.656 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS lowered shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

