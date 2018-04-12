Heska Corp (HSKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heska in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Heska and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,840. Heska has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $563.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Heska had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth $108,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Heska by 58.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 46.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation sells veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. The Company operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP). The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings, such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

