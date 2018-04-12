Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Buys 4,391 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Hess by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 51,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $2,480,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,813,548 shares in the company, valued at $88,192,839.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $181,108.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,546.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,459 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $52.54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hess from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Hess stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $16,256.76, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.10). Hess had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hess announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -21.69%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

