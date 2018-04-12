Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,626.21, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Henry Gomez sold 805,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $13,350,448.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 363,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 49,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $748,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,434,834 shares of company stock valued at $61,645,932 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,602,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,111,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,907,000 after purchasing an additional 183,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,936,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,015,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,317,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

