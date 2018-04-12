Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother Sells 5,000 Shares

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $457,883.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 206,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,130. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $522.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $204,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother Sells 5,000 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/hibbett-sports-hibb-director-alton-e-yother-sells-5000-shares.html.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.